Easegillhead Spot On, reserve junior male champion, that sold to the Willodge Herd for 45,000gns (€48,399).

The British Limousin Cattle Society returned to Borderway Mart in Carlisle on Saturday 11 February for its annual spring sales, which saw a large entry of 155 pedigree bulls.

Seventy-seven bulls on the day went on to find their new homes, selling for an average of 8,241.81gns (€8,864). The sale had a clearance rate of 75%.

Topping the trade was Easegillhead Spot On at 45,000gns (€48,399). The August 2021-born bull sired by Gunnerfleet Lion was bred by AJ and RE Marston out of a Netherhall Jackpot dam and was selected as the reserve junior champion by judge Craig Ridley from the Haltcliffe herd.

He was purchased by the well-known Wilodge Herd.

The intermediate champion and overall champion, Ampertaine Senator, sold to the Dinmore Herd for 25,000gns (€26,889).

A second bull from the McKay family, third prizewinner Ampertaine Squire that sold to W and M Knaggs and Son for 20,000gns (€21,511).

Second prizewinner, Brontemoor Son Of God, sold to Norbreck Genetics for 18,000gns (€19,360).

Second prizewinner Easegillhead Super Dude sold to the Swarland Herd for 18,000gns (€19,360).

Following on from this were Northern Ireland breeders WJ and James McKay, with the next two highest-priced bulls in the sale. First up was the overall champion of the pre-sale show, Ampertaine Senator, a June 2021-born bull sired by Foxhillfarm Ourbest out of a Loosebeare Fantastic dam that sold for 25,000gns (€26,889) to the Dinmore Herd.

Senator’s stable mate, Ampertaine Squire, was a third prizewinner in the pre-sale show and sold for 20,000gns (€21,510.86) to W and M Knaggs and Son.

Meadowrig Scorpio, the reserve senior male champion sold for 16,000gns (€17,208) to Strattons Farms LLP.

Selling for 16,000gns (€17,208.69) on the day was the senior champion, Maraiscote Savoy that sold to CL & FE Jerman.

Second prizewinner, Goldies Stamp, sold for 15,000gns (€16,133) to I Pitcher.

Second prizewinner Brontemore Son Of God, a May 2021-born bull sired by Knock MSport bred from a Garrowby Hurricane dam from the herd of JM and SM Priestly sold on the day for 18,000gns (€19,360). He was purchased by Norbreck Genetics.

Again securing 18,000gns (€19,360) on the day was a second bull from the Easegillhead Herd and this time it was the turn of second prizewinner Easegillhead Super Duper, which sold to the Swarland Herd. Super Duper is a Plumtree Fantastic son, born in August 2021 and is out of a Netherhall Jackpot dam.

Selling for 12,000gns (€12,906) was Pabo Sunshine to M & C Davies.

Closely behind and selling for 16,000gns (€17,209) to Strattons Farms LLP was the reserve senior champion, Meadowing Scorpio from A Renton and HSB Redden Partners. The April 2021-born bull is sired by Homebyres Macadoo out of an Ampertaine Foreman dam.

Also selling for 16,000gns (€17,209) was the pre-sale show senior champion, Maraiscote Savey from J Nimmo.

The Bassingfield Machoman son was born in May 2021 and is out of a Mariascote Javelin dam and sold to CL and FE Jerman, Glan Gwden and Caerswrs.

Second prizewinner, Goldies Stamp from the Goldies Herd of Bruce T Goldie sold on the day for 15,000gns (€16,133) to I Pitcher. The September 2021-born bull is sired by Goldies Terence and was bred from a Wilodge Cerberus dam.

September 2021-born Pabo Sunshine, a son of Pabo Oldspice out of a Loosebeare Fantastic daughter sold for 12,000gns (€12,907) on the day.