The rainfall at this week's Ploughing Championships was indicative of the weather conditions in the east and southeast this month. \ Odhran Ducie

September is on course to be an extremely wet month across the east and southeast.

Some areas have already exceeded the average rainfall for the month, with further downpours forecast. Met Éireann rainfall data shows a definite geographical split, with the east and southeast being hardest hit by the recent rains.

Johnstown Castle received 94mm of rain by 19 September. This exceeds the station’s mean rainfall of 87.7mm for the month and there are still 11 days remaining.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport had 40% more rainfall in the first 19 days of September than the station received on average for the month. It received 99mm as of Tuesday, while the average for the month is 59.5mm.

Oak Park had also exceeded its monthly average by last Tuesday. In contrast rainfall is well back in the northwest.

Belmullet had received just 31.3mm for the month to Tuesday last, with Finner Camp in Donegal recording 44mm.