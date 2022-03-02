I see the Department of Agriculture’s information evenings on the CAP are spread out quite peculiarly.

The whole eastern seaboard has been avoided like the plague, all the way from Waterford right up to Louth.

Carlow and Westmeath are the only meetings in Leinster.

They are also avoiding a fair chunk of the midlands too as Laois, Offaly and Longford get by-passed.

Limerick, Clare, Sligo, Roscommon, Meath, Cavan and Kildare don’t get as much as a look in either.

However, I did hear the boys of Wexford said not to bother with an information evening for them as they are far too busy winning hurling matches.

In fairness, the last CAP meetings that were held by the Department resulted in protests led by the IFA at said meetings.

I’d be avoiding a repeat of that too if I was in the Department.