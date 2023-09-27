Just under 1,400ac of land on Conor Pass in Dingle Co Kerry has been put on the market. \ Mike Kennedy Auctioneer and Valuer.

Kerry’s famous Conor Pass has yet to go under the hammer despite being on the market for nearly two months.

However, Dingle town-based auctioneer Mike Kennedy told the Irish Farmers Journal that there are two very interested parties who are currently doing their due diligence on the 1,400ac landmark.

One of the interested parties, the auctioneer claimed, is Eastern European while the other is from closer to home.

He added that despite the pressure on the Government to buy the well-known feature of the Kerry landscape, there was no contact made to purchase.

“The vendor [Mike Noonan] won’t be selling it in parcels; it’ll only be going in one lot.

“There has been a load of interest and to be honest it has really surprised me,” Kennedy said.

The land is comprised of just under 400ac of mature forestry and 1,000ac of mountain and lowland grazing ground.

For sale by private treaty at an asking price of between €9.8m and €10.5m, the auctioneer said that no one has yet come forward with a bid despite the large number of enquiries.