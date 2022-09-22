The main benefit of the aeration system is that it reduces ammonia and methane emissions by 51% and 50% respectively.

In light of increasing regulations on farming practices, such as nutrient management, it is important that farmers maximise the use of manure and become less reliant on artificial fertilisers.

The EasyFix Slurry technology involves a system which injects compressed air into the slurry at specific points via non-return valves.

The oxygen that flows through the valves creates a bubble, which rises through the slurry, aiding in the breakdown of the slurry while ensuring it remains liquid.

The technology is also proven to result in the increased production of nutrients such as nitrogen (N), phosphorous (P) and potassium (K).

This will ultimately reduce artificial fertiliser costs for farmers, as well as helping them become more sustainable.

How does it work?

The system involves an aeration system fitted on the floor of the slurry tank.

The EasyFix Slurry technology is a low-rate intermittent aerobic compressor system, which feeds air into the slurry at several points through non-return valves.

This oxygen creates bubbles that rise through the slurry, ensuring it remains in liquid form. This results in increased nutrient value of your slurry, which allows farmers to save money on artificial fertilisers. Therefore, it improves overall farm profit.

It also eliminates the need for agitation, which is safer for both the farmer and animals. In addition to this, it improves the farm's sustainability in the reduced ammonia and methane emissions.

How much does it cost?

In terms of cost, systems start at €12,000 and it is estimated that most farms in Ireland could be kitted out for €15,000. It is also suitable for new or existing above or below ground tanks and lagoons.