In the region of 93% of farmers can fulfill their eco-scheme participation through the space for nature measure.

Applicants submitting their Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) applications are being reminded to be careful that they do not withdraw their eco-scheme participation in error.

The Department of Agriculture has developed the BISS portal in a manner that all applicants opt in to participate in the eco scheme by default.

Farmers who wish to withdraw their participation have to tick a box stating: “I wish to proceed with BISS application WITHOUT applying for the eco scheme.”

Ticking this box will raise a similar warning highlighting the fact that a farmer is withdrawing their participation.

This is perfectly acceptable where farmers want to opt out of the voluntary scheme. However, a follow-up investigation by the Department has shown that most of the small cohort of farmers who withdrew their participation have done so in error.

Such a mistake will have a significant bearing on the level of payment a farmer receives. Payments rates will depend on the level of participation but based on a participation rate of about 95% the level of payment will be in the region of €65-66/ha. This amounts to almost €2,000 for a 30ha farm or almost €3,250 for a 50ha farm, highlighting the importance of submitting your application correctly.

Participation in eco schemes is also made all the more attractive by the fact that in the region of 93% of applicants will quality for payment through the space for nature measure. This is explained in detail in the below links.

