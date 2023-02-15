There has been a huge focus on the new eco scheme since details were first published in the CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027. This is not surprising given that it will account for 25% of the direct payments budget under Pillar I, amounting to almost €1.5bn over the next five years.
Participation in the eco scheme is voluntary but it is important to stress that for farmers to have any chance of recouping the 25% of monies deducted from each entitlement unit they hold, then they must participate.
