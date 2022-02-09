In order to draw down the eco-scheme payment, farmers will have to opt in on their BISS application. \Donal O’Leary

The maximum rate of payment under eco schemes in the next CAP will be €131/ha if only half of all eligible farmers, 65,000, apply, according to Ireland’s CAP strategic plan.

The Department of Agriculture plans to pay €77/ha, allowing for 85% of the country’s farmers drawing down a Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) payment to take part in the scheme.

However, if all eligible farmers, around 129,000, take part and bring in all their eligible land at over 4.5m hectares, then the average rate of payment per hectare could be €66/ha.

The rates of payment will vary depending on the uptake of the eco schemes each year.

A total of 25% of Ireland’s direct payments envelope, €296m annually, will go into the eco-scheme fund and farmers will have to carry out a number of measures in order to draw down these payments.

These measures include leaving space for nature, extensive livestock production and limiting chemical nitrogen use.