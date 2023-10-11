Reducing farm emissions does not mean a farm will become more economically viable, according to Teagasc senior research officer, Dr Cathal Buckley. “That’s a tricky one. I would say there’s a correlation between carbon footprint and economic performance but, to be honest, it would probably go the other way with absolute emissions,” he said.

The Teagasc scientist explained that this is because Ireland has a bovine-based agricultural system with 70% of the farm sector’s emissions relating directly to livestock.

“Until such a time as we can address methane, and people are actively chasing it [with] feed additives and so on, the link [between economic viability and emissions reduction] is not really established in absolute terms,” he said.