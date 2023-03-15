The public exhibition will be held at Bangor Erris Parish Hall from 3pm to 8pm on Tuesday 28 March.

France-based EDF Renewables is to hold an information day about its proposed new Kilsallagh Wind Farm project in Mayo.

The Kilsallagh Wind Farm project will consist of 13 turbines with tip heights of up to 200m and will be located in a forested area north east of Slieve Carr, approximately 8km southeast of Bangor Erris.

The farm will have a generating capacity of around 80MW, producing enough energy to power approximately 50,000 homes.

The project team has completed multiple environmental studies and intends to submit a planning application and an Environmental Impact Assessment Report to An Bord Pleanála later in 2023. Subject to planning permission, the wind farm is expected to begin operating in 2028.

The project will also include access tracks, a substation, battery energy storage, a temporary construction compound, a permanent meteorological mast, underground cabling and a grid connection which links the wind farm to the national electricity grid.

