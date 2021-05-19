Few sectors are as exposed to the whims of politicians as farming. Never will this be more evident than in the coming weeks. Political decisions taken in the next short window on CAP reform, carbon budgets and Brexit protocols will shape our sector for the next generation.

As Barry Cassidy reports this week, a prolonged CAP reform could conclude during what is being billed as “jumbo trilogue” negotiations in Brussels next week. We will likely see the usual theatrics of late-night crisis meetings, but it is widely expected that the European Council, Parliament and Commission will agree a CAP position ahead of the EU presidency moving to Slovenia in late June.