Last Friday, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue launched a Food Vision dairy group to produce a detailed plan for managing the environmental footprint of the sector. Ultimately, the aim is to reduce dairy emissions, but the priority is for stakeholders to come forward with a plan in just eight weeks that will initially stabilise emissions. A similar group for beef and lamb is expected.
The fact that the minister is injecting a sense of urgency into developing a pathway for agriculture to work towards achieving emission reduction targets is to be welcomed.
