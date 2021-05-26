As CAP negotiations go down to the wire this week, seldom have we been so sure of the outcome. This will be one of the most destructive CAP reforms for Irish agriculture we have ever seen. Much has been made of the pressure on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue as he heads to Brussels this week but the reality is that the dye has already been cast.

Whatever last-minute tweaks are secured in the coming days, the outcome of this CAP reform will be to severely undermine the economic viability of our suckler, beef, tillage and sheep sectors – while at the same time, it will not fully recognise the environmental dividend being delivered by those on marginal land.