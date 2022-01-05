Over the coming weeks we will hear how many billions worth of food Ireland exported to other countries during 2021 – despite the ongoing pandemic. All of this food was largely created by farmers and agrifood companies that are working in a very difficult COVID-19 environment. We must stand to acknowledge the wider industry when it delivers under extreme challenge, especially when some other sectors of the economy have ground to a halt.

Again this week we hear rumours of large-scale, COVID-19-induced absenteeism from some food manufacturers, similar to other sectors that have 15% to 20% of staff either close contacts or sick from COVID-19. It is widespread in rural and farming communities at the moment, so there is no doubt food manufacturers are also affected. However, we are assured by management that all contracts are being met. Management and staff of our agrifood industry deliver over and above to meet the demands of those that need food and hence close the circle to the farm gate.