While Irish dairy and pigmeat exports to Asian markets fluctuate, it is disappointing to see beef exports to Asia for the first six months of 2022 are at their lowest point since 2018.

Being excluded from China and South Korea doesn’t help but progress in Japan is particularly disappointing with just 1,510t of Irish beef exported there in the first half of 2022, despite having access for almost a decade. Compare this to the 155,500t of beef exported by the US to Japan and we can see both the potential and negligible impact we have made.