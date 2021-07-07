The Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill will be amended to recognise where carbon is removed or stored in agriculture. Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan agreed to the changes in the Seanad last week following two amendments put forward by Fine Gael senator Tim Lombard and Fianna Fáil senator Paul Daly.
It is expected that the amended bill will be approved by the Dáil ahead of the summer recess. While the intention of the amendments was clear, the Irish Farmers Journal understands that the outcome has been to create further confusion around a bill that was already criticised for being ambiguous and lacking in detail.
SHARING OPTIONS: