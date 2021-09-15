Just days after writing to over 3,000 farmers informing them that they had four weeks to repay monies claimed under the BEAM scheme before incurring a 3% interest charge, the Department of Agriculture has this week – without any notice – clawed the money back from ANC and TAMS payments.
The move not only exposes a level disconnect within the Department of Agriculture but also a total lack of understanding as to how critical these payments are in allowing farmers pay farm and household bills.
SHARING OPTIONS: