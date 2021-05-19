The discovery of blackgrass in plots of ground sown to wildflower mixes is a red-card issue for tillage farmers on this island.
Blackgrass is a highly invasive weed where a single plant can produce up to 6,000 seeds per annum. It is difficult to kill with chemicals and it has become resistant to most families of herbicides in England, where it has been a huge problem for decades. It has since spread across Britain and much of the blackgrass population there is now resistant to all herbicides.
