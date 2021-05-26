As the UK advances trade negotiations with Australia and New Zealand, the realities of Brexit are dawning for British and Irish farmers. This is the first step in internationalising the UK food market. A trade template has now been developed by the UK government that will no doubt be accessed by South American countries and the US in the coming months and years.
Quickly we will see a two-tiered food market develop in Britain. The premium domestic market will be serviced by British produce while the high-volume budget market will be supplied by international imports aligned with world market prices.
SHARING OPTIONS: