As the intricacies of the workings of the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) become better understood, their consequences are becoming increasingly challenging. For individuals farming their own land and owning their own entitlements, the consequences are broadly calculable. They are also calculable for more complex farming businesses but the consequences may not be fully understood.

The tillage sector is among the worst affected by these changes because farm size must be big to carry the ever-increasing costs of mechanisation. Because of this, many tillage farms operate on rented land and generally with entitlements leased too. And with more leases now in place, many of these will still be operating when the support regime changes.