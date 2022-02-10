Inflation may be running at 5-7% but that basket of goods does not take in higher fertiliser prices. And that is just one of the many strands of increasing costs that tillage and other farmers are facing. Higher costs will erode margins but they also bring huge risk. Jack Kennedy examines the costs for farmers here.

Fertiliser alone is adding in excess of €160 to €200 per acre for spring and winter cereal producers, or over €60/t. And there could be another €40/ac or more of additional costs relating to chemicals, diesel, contractors, land rental, machine parts and other energy inputs on top of fertiliser. These could well push up expenditure by €50,000 to €60,000 on a 250-acre (100ha) farm.