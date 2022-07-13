Once again we are seeing farmers and the “agricultural sector” being singled out as environmental laggards. This time it is the insistence by the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue that the emission reduction target set by the Government under the Climate Act can be achieved without decimating the sector.

We understand that the minister is coming under intense pressure to give way as the Cabinet seeks to agree sectoral emission reduction targets before the end of the month. It is critical that he holds his nerve and ensures that whatever target is set for the sector is within the scope of the emission reduction technologies that will be available to farmers.