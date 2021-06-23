Another week and another set of crunch CAP reform negotiations. Today (Thursday), the three EU institutions, the European Parliament, Commission and Council, will once again convene in Brussels in a bid to try to get agreement on a reform that was originally published back in 2018. Barry Cassidy goes into detail in this week's edition.

When negotiations collapsed in May, agreement looked to have been reached on many of the substantive policy issues. The refinement of legal text and clarity around the implementation of various measures appeared to be the only remaining roadblocks. Most expect that these technical issues will be addressed and agreed upon in advance of EU agriculture ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg at the start of next week.