An emission ceiling for agriculture of between 16-18m tonnes of CO2 equivalent has been set by Government. It will require a 22-30% reduction in emissions by 2030 – with the final figure set next year.
An Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar state this can be achieved through the stabilisation of cattle numbers rather than any reduction. The Government also claims the plan will develop an agri-food strategy that will deliver the highest standards in terms of sustainability – including economic sustainability. But do the numbers stack up and what does a stable herd really mean?
