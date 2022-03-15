The war in Ukraine has exposed the lack of commitment and foresight that retailers bring to the production of food in the EU. For almost three weeks now, the EU retail sector has ignored the impact of the ongoing conflict on global food security – instead choosing to continue as normal with their “inflation busting” campaigns that are putting the economic viability of so many food producers at risk – particularly within the horticulture sector.

In the past, retailers have tried to position themselves as an integral part of food production, with pictures of “their” farmers draped from the ceilings of stores or plastered across promotional material – clearly an attempt to link them directly to the production of food in the eyes of their consumers.