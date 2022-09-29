The extent of the trouble in which Ireland and the EU energy policy finds itself was demonstrated in Tuesday’s budget when the Government committed €4.1bn to pay for everyday energy to keep businesses alive. In effect, the EU’s failed energy policy didn’t allow the Government make some long-term strategic energy moves in Budget 2023.

Rightly or wrongly, many farmers held an expectation that the budget would deliver something strategic on renewable energy that they could access. Solar energy is probably the area that has most appeal given every farm has shed roof space. The game-changer for solar will be the ability to sell excess energy from the farm. Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan highlights this at every opportunity as a way for farmers to increase income by selling more than food from farms. However, words and promises are of little solace to farmers as Minister Ryan delivered little in the way of strategic moves on this.