Thankfully the Government concluded negotiations on setting sectoral emission ceilings last week. Doing so will hopefully stem the ruthless shredding of farmers’ reputations that has gone largely unchallenged in recent months.

The strategic framing of the debate on the need to reduce agriculture emissions rather than the environmental footprint of food production conveniently allowed for farmers rather than consumers to become the focus of attention; the responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions from meat production resting inside the farm gate rather than with the consumers who drove global demand to a record high in 2021. And as Phelim O’Neill reports, it is a trend that is going to continue with beef consumption forecast to increase by a further 10% by 2031.