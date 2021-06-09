Farmers are joining the dots on the potential impact of the proposed new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and environmental policy as the political heat is notched up this week. Farmers are realising the fundamentals of what will be a very different CAP for Ireland and the frustration is boiling over for many.

The national tractor-cade led by the IFA will no doubt send a strong message to the Government and the EU of the importance of CAP to farming in Ireland. It also stands to highlight the benefits of farming to rural Ireland and the environmental benefits that ensue as a result of the farming landscape across the country.