Any visitor to the country this week that has yet to make it beyond the M50 would be forgiven for thinking that, based on national media reports and comments from some of our politicians, rural Ireland had been stripped bare by “Big Ag” in the pursuit of industrial farming. The image of US-style feedlots would certainly be front of mind rather than the patchwork quilt of family farms that actually exists.
The narrative is hugely demoralising for a farming community that comprises of over 100,000 farm families – farm families that ultimately work every day with a goal of ensuring that they improve their farms for the next generation, while producing safe, nutritious food.
