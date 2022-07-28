As tillage farmers complete the winter barley, oats and oilseed rape harvest and begin the spring cereal harvest, they still have no clarification on what exactly is required under new nitrates regulations regarding stubble cultivation.
As Siobhán Walsh reports, the timeline for the completion of this task can amount to a real farm safety issue, putting farmers under further pressure at the busiest time of the year. Rising dust and eroding soil, or carrying the job out in wet weather, go against good practice.
