This week we publish the Irish Farmers Journal factory price leagues for 2021. The purpose of the exercise is to give farmers an insight into which factories are returning the best price for the type of animals they sell. Over the years, we have seen the differential in the price paid for animals of the same grade increase significantly. This reflects the extent to which processors are becoming more focused in sourcing animals best suited to the specialised markets they are servicing, alongside significant growth in breed-based bonuses, particularly in the case of Aberdeen Angus.

Ten years ago, the price differential between the top- and bottom-paying factory for R-grading steers was typically 8c/kg, or the equivalent of just €29 on a 360kg carcase. As Phelim O’Neill reports this week, the differential for R-grading steers in 2021 was 22c/kg – the equivalent of €80 per head.