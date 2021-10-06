There is a stark contrast emerging in Government policy: anything that affects Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is untouchable with the Government prepared to go to great lengths to protect large multinationals. On the other hand, farmers and their livelihoods are fair game, with sweeping changes to direct payments and the rollout of flawed environmental policies – with the potential to decimate the sector – not just accepted but often championed by Government.

In recent weeks, we have seen the Irish Government face down the US, France, Germany and the UK in a bid to protect FDI by forcing changes to the new global corporate tax plan proposed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).