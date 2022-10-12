In a report to Government, fertiliser importers are claiming they do not have the financial capacity to shoulder the level of risk associated with the purchase of up to 500,000 tonnes of fertiliser before the end of the year.

Importers find themselves in the same position as farmers being forced to carry increased financial risk with no price guarantee. But unlike farmers, they are prepared to step out of the market, warning that without a mechanism to protect their profit margin, there will be a “severe” shortage next spring. While a solution is needed to protect supplies, the difference in commitment of large business versus small family farmers to protect the food supply chain should not go unnoticed.

