As the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies, the extent to which food and fuel will be used as weapons is becoming clearer – between them they account for almost 30% of global wheat exports and 19% of corn exports. As Anne Finnegan reports this week, Russia’s influence over the world fertiliser market, in particular nitrogen (N), will come centre stage – either in the form of sanctions by the west or through further manipulation by Russia of the price and availability of N on international markets.

A point that was not lost on Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who declared solidarity with the Russian president while confirming Russia will double its fertiliser supply to Brazil. It will be interesting to watch how Brazil’s solidarity with Russia influences future trade policy with the US, UK and EU.