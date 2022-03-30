In this week's edition, Colm McCarthy explores a potential pressure point that could develop as Europe moves to reduce reliance on Russian gas. The only route for gas imports into Ireland is a pipeline from Britain supplying a mix of British and Norwegian gas. With the UK no longer a member of the EU, it is unclear as to how gas allocated to Ireland under the future EU gas-sharing deal would be transmitted through the UK network.

In the current environment, clearly the Government must come forward with a strategy as to how it will allow the country access to LNG – whether it be fast-tracking the proposed LNG terminal in north Kerry or a potential State-owned terminal. The consequence of doing nothing is to risk energy rationing – as we see currently developing in Germany. Such rationing will be targeted firstly at industrial use and then spread into the residential sector through heating and potentially electricity supply.