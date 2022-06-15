The legally binding commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by no later than 2050 has dominated discussion around the Climate Act. Within this target is a reduction of 51% by 2030.
However, the legal commitments within the act extend far beyond simply achieving targets. Also set out are a range of legal obligations for which any emission reduction plan must have regard. Many of these have specific implications in relation to the approach taken to the establishment and delivery of targets for agriculture.
