The decision last week by European institutions to suspend negotiations on reforming the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) was a political one. Delaying the formal agreement for a four-week period, until the end of June, is designed to take the political heat out of the proposed policy measures.
As Barry Cassidy reports, agreement was in fact reached on most of the substantive policy issues – refining legal text and a debate around when various measures would be implemented appearing to be the main roadblocks. Had the political will existed for a deal, these issues could have been overcome.
SHARING OPTIONS: