Last week, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan reiterated the Government’s target to develop 5.7 terawatt hours of biomethane from anaerobic digestion (AD) plants by 2030. This ambitious target would require between 150-200 large-scale agricultural AD plants to be developed in eight years, which would supply around 10% of Ireland’s total gas demand.
This pace of development would require a level of buy-in from farmers, industry and the community not seen since the development of the co-operative movement in the early 1900s. Unfortunately however, despite Minister Ryan’s efforts to persuade farmers that AD will be a viable alternative income stream, there is still no sign of a support scheme to kick start the industry.
