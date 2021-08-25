In June 2020, the Department introduced the ash Reconstitution and Underplanting Scheme (RUS), which provided a grant for clearing and/or underplanting diseased woodlands. The scheme was heavily criticised by the IFA, Irish Forestry Consultants Association and the Limerick-Tipperary Woodland Owners (LTWO) Ltd as totally inadequate.
It is also proving unworkable as only 280ha have been approved within the scheme over the past 14 months. Most growers are not applying, as the scheme does not address their future loss of income, which amounts to €62,000/ha for hurley ash alone with extra income for firewood and commercial furniture lengths as the ash matures.
SHARING OPTIONS: