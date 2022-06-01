Earlier this week, European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski addressed the IFA national council. Often criticised for portraying a level of disconnect from the sector, the Polish commissioner gave a sure-footed performance.
He not only showed a solid understanding of the sector but also expressed an uncharacteristic level of empathy in relation to the challenges facing farmers – not just from an economic perspective but also in the context of the industry being properly represented within the environmental and animal welfare debate.
