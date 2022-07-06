It was largely dull and overcast at the Teagasc national beef open day this week. However, farmers had a pep in their step with many basking in the sunshine of record weanling and beef prices.
There was a view that these record prices are now the new norm – reinforced by the fact that most of the Teagasc modelling on the economics of the various production systems assumed a base price of €5/kg – a 25% increase on the base price used within the models presented in 2018 at the last open day. Meanwhile, the models assumed a weanling price of €3/kg liveweight.
