To call a spade a spade, many farmers are sceptical as to the extent of the crisis in the pig sector. It is viewed as a cyclical business in which profit margins are volatile. When the market is strong and profits are being made, the sector goes quiet. When prices collapse, as is currently the case, there are calls for help. In some ways it is a fair synopsis but the reality is that the same accusation could be levelled across most sectors of farming.

Yes, the profit margins achieved on some pig farms in certain years would dwarf the lifetime profitability of many beef and suckler farms. But these profit margins reflect the scale and capital intensity of the enterprise. Similarly, when markets are challenging, it is the scale of the enterprise that sees these same farms amassing losses within a period of just a few weeks that would wipe out most livestock farms.