We are opening up the gates of Tullamore Farm next Tuesday (26 July) for our suckler and sheep open day, giving readers the chance walk and talk on a farm they have been reading about for the last five years. It is an opportunity to soak up the reality of a commercial farm that must pay the bills. Research and science are fine and necessary – but that’s not the job of Tullamore Farm. Demonstration of real-life farming where cows, calves, sheep and lambs are managed well to pay the bills and hopefully leave a profit is the acid test.
