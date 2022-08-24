Once again we see evidence of the Government’s vision for farming being made up on the hoof. This time it was Minister of State Pippa Hackett pondering at the Dublin Horse Show whether farmers would be better off giving up cows and breeding horses.
In the eyes of Minister Hackett, emissions from animals used for food production appear to be on par with the emissions from animals used solely for recreational activity – that is unless the minister is of the view that we should be breeding horses for meat consumption.
