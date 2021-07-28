Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is now almost a year in the role. So far, he has proved himself to be a safe pair of hands and has shown a strong level of empathy and connection with the sector.
He is also talking the talk, both in his ongoing engagement with farmers and on the international stage. Speaking at the Pre-Summit to the UN Food Systems Summit in Rome this week, the minister told delegates that Ireland’s Food Vision 2030 envisages a transformational pathway to a position of world leadership by dealing with the three pillars of sustainability: economic, environmental and social.
SHARING OPTIONS: