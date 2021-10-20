As part of our Around the Editor’s Table series, this week we interviewed senior vice-president of the World Wildlife Fund Jason Clay. The American is recognised as a world leader on how farmers can be supported in addressing the environmental challenges of feeding the world.
As Siobhán Walsh reports in this week's edition, he views the challenge as figuring out how to manage food production and consumption at a planetary level, rather than at national or local level – once again reinforcing the dangers of focusing on national emission targets at the expense of dealing with the global problem.
