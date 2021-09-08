The success of the Kerrygold brand in the US market is unparalleled. Sixty years of investment by farmers, coupled with the unique taste and health characteristics of Irish grass-fed dairy, has seen Kerrygold grow into the second largest butter brand and largest imported butter brand in a consumer market of over 330 million people.
It has delivered this phenomenal market share while commanding a retail price twice that of domestic butter brands. This price premium drives the Ornua value payment, which for the month of July, returned €10.5m back to processors. The success story is built on the back of a co-operative marketing model that has allowed for the necessary investment required to build and protect a premium brand within the US retail market.
