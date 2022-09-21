It was fantastic to see the large crowds attending the National Ploughing Championships this week. Once again the event provided an excellent platform for the sector to showcase its importance to the rural economy and the extent to which farming and food production is woven into the fabric of our society. Anna May McHugh and her team can take great pride in a job well done.

Not far from the NPA headquarters at the Ploughing was Tirlán. It is positive to see it responding to the changing landscape for global and Irish milk supplies having this week announced the removal of any volume restrictions and the reopening of the door to new suppliers. It is welcome news for their existing milk suppliers who have invested heavily on farm and potential new entrants.