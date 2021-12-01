The upward move in Irish beef prices this week will be welcomed by farmers. However, it is not the outcome of some brilliant marketing strategy; rather, it is a case of the Irish trade responding to international market trends – as it has always done – despite countless declarations of ambitions to develop premium markets for a premium product.

Irish farmers are producing a premium beef product at great cost. But, unfortunately, the farmgate price they are getting for this is as close to what is paid to farmers in Brazil as to what is being paid to farmers in the premium British market.