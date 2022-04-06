In our Focus supplement this week, Adam Woods details the impact that reducing age at slaughter has on the carbon output of beef production, based on work carried out by ICBF, the ABP Food Group and Teagasc.
It is based on a carbon equivalents model which many now accept over-estimates the impact of livestock emissions on global warming. Nevertheless, the data shows the potential contribution that slaughtering animals earlier will have in achieving national emission reduction targets, which are based on a CO2 equivalents model – potentially contributing up to 25% of the reduction required over the next decade.
